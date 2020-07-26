  1. Home
  2. tv

Ravi Dubey opens up about what inspired him to write a poem titled ‘Aankde’

Actor Ravi Dubey says if there was no rat race everybody would be free, creating the stuff that artistes believe in.
362 reads Mumbai
Ravi Dubey opens up about what inspired him to write a poem titled ‘Aankde’Ravi Dubey opens up about what inspired him to write a poem titled ‘Aankde’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The actor recently penned a poem titled "Aankde", which translates to "numbers". Where did Ravi find inspiration to write a poem on this subject? "In the past few months, all of us have gone through collective experiences. They have stirred us emotionally. They have pointed inwards and all us started looking within ourselves, especially artistes. We have all begun to question ourselves, asking ‘are we truly on the right path? Are we truly engaged in our craft and in our art as we were on the very first day when we came into this industry? Or, has the number game got to us?'," Ravi told IANS.

The actor, who has worked in shows like "Qubool Hai", "Jamai Raja" and "Kumkum Bhagya" among many others, says he was wondering what the deadlock was that seemed too hard to break in an artist's life. "I personally came to the conclusion that it is this number game, it is this rat race. If there was no race, everybody would have been just so free and would be creating the stuff they believed in, that their gut told them," he said. Ravi said once the number game takes over, then "survival tactics come into play", adding: "And then, you just keep going with that. So, there were these thoughts that I kept having on and off, which inspired me to write this poem, ‘Aankde'," he told IANS.

Also Read Ravi Dubey urges people to pay attention to talent through his poem 'Aankde'

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement