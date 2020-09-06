Ravi Dubey pens a heartening note for 'queen' Sargun Mehta on her birthday: I can’t define what you mean to me

On Sargun Mehta's birthday, hubby Ravi Dubey wrote a heart-touching post expressing his true feelings for her. He also shared some pictures from their fun-loving birthday bash at home. Take a look.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are the cutest couple of the Telly world, and there's no doubt about this fact. With their love and compassion for each other, they have proved 'love is the most beautiful feeling in the world.' Today, Ravi took to his Instagram to share a heart-touching note expressing his feelings for wifey Sargun. Wondering what's so special today? Well, it is Sargun's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today (September 6, 2020) and like always, Ravi left no stone unturned to make Sargun feel 'extra special and loved.'

The actor took to his Instagram handle to pen down a heartening note for Sargun, and also shared some aww-dorable pictures from their private birthday bash at home. In the pictures, Ravi and Sargun are seen all mushy and loving, and Ravi also planted a sweet kiss on the birthday girl's cheeks. Calling Sargun his 'queen,' Ravi opened his heart out to her in a heartening and long message. Ravi shared that Sargun has a superpower of bringing joy and happiness to others life, and he is indeed blessed to have her in his life.

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Love Story: From co stars to life partners; Timeline of their fairy tale romance

'I really can’t ever define what you mean to me, I just know that there are so many times I have tears of gratitude just thinking about you,' expressed Ravi. Further the actor mentioned how Sargun's child-like smile adds the bling to his life, and is the reason of him living so happily. Expressing his love for his choti and gungun, Ravi stated, 'This year the world will know you are not just my queen you are the queen.'

Take a look at Ravi's moving birthday post for Sargun here:

Sargun was 'touched' by Ravi's loving post and wrote, 'Kaise likh leto ho aisa badi. I love you.' Fans were left gushing over Ravi and Sargun's love, and poured their blessings on the couple. , Nakuul Mehta, Aamir Ali, Harleen Sethi, and many others from the entertainment world also wished Sargun a 'very Happy Birthday!'

Here's sending all the love to birthday girl Sargun Mehta! Keep shining girl, Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta share a single frame after 10 years for Badshah's latest song 'Toxic'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×