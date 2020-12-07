Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta celebrate 7th anniversary with 'loving' posts; Nakuul Mehta, Gautam Rode shower love

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are celebrating seven (7) years of marital bliss today and on this special day, they expressed their love for each other in the cutest way possible. Take a look.

The institution of marriage reinstates our faith in happy beginnings and endings. When one finds 'the' person of their life, i.e. the love of their life, the world becomes a little more beautiful and endurable. Today, one such couple from the Indian Television industry is spreading love and making people believe in happily ever after. We're talking about the cutest Telly duo, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Are wondering what's so special for them today? Well, it is their 'wedding anniversary.'

Ravi and Sargun have completed seven (7) years of marital bliss today (December 7). Yes, the adorable duo tied the knot back in 2013 on this date, and are today happily celebrating seven years of togetherness. Both, Ravi and Sargun took to their social media handles to express their love for each other as they on their 7th wedding anniversary. They shared some loved-up pictures from their trip and penned down their true feelings for each other, and left everyone awestruck.

The actor went all romantic and wrote, 'Sargun, happy first seven years of seven lives.' On the other hand, Sargun expressed, 'Love. Life. Laughter. Happy anniversary badi.' In the pictures, the couple look soaked in love as they enjoy on a ship amid the sea. They look beautiful together and the smile on their faces are just awe-inspiring.

Within moments, fans of the duo started showering them with love and blessings. Their friends from the industry also extend wishes on their special day. Nakuul Mehta wrote, 'Eternal happiness you gaiz (guys), while Gautam Rode commented, 'Happy anniversary both of you. Always stay happy.' Shashank Vyas and Sharad Kelkar also poured love on the couple.

Take a look at Ravi, Sargun's anniversary posts here:

Sargun and Ravi first met on the sets of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh. After dating for quite a while, Ravi and Sargun took their relationship to another level and exchanged wedding vows in December 2013. They tied the knot in a traditional big fat Punjabi wedding. Aren't they the cutest? Let us know in the comment section below.

