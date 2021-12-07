Ravi Dubey shares a heartwarming snap with Sargun Mehta as they complete 8 years of marital bliss

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most loved couples in the television sector. They first met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh and formed a good bond. The couple has been together for a long time since then. Today they completed 8 years of being happily married. Ravi Dubey has shared a picture of them dancing together.

Presently, the stylish couple is enjoying the wedding functions of friends and family. They have been sharing gorgeous pictures and videos with one another as they are seen dressed in their best party attire. Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram to share a beautiful picture of them grooving together on the dance floor. In the picture, Sargun looks dreamy in a mirror work lehenga and Ravi Dubey donned a black kurta and shimmery golden dhoti. He wrote in the captions, “My Pride @sargunmehta #happyanniversary”.

See post here-

Their friends also congratulated them for their 8th wedding anniversary. Karan V Grover wrote, “Beautiful. Happy Anniversary ravi sargun”. Poppy Jabbal wrote, “How lovely is this pic”. Many of their fans also commented on the pic and dropped heart emojis. One commented, “They both make such a power couple in every way, compliment each other so well & bond of love is so pure & strong may thier love keeps growing forever! HAPPY 8TH ANNIVERSARY SARAVI”.

Ravi Dubey was recently seen playing the lead role in the web series ‘Matsya Kaand’ and he was highly praised for playing multiple characters effortlessly.



