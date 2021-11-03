Ravi Dubey on speculations of going family way: ‘There is no such plan, I don’t see it in the near future’

Ravi Dubey on family plan
Ravi Dubey on speculations of going family way: ‘There is no such plan, I don’t see it in the near future’
Ravi Dubey is a popular name in the television industry and has been part of numerous TV shows including Doli Saja Ke and Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. The actor came in the limelight with the shows Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. The actor has been happily married to actress Sargun Mehta for nearly eight years. Ravi Dubey had taken to social media some days back to announce that something good is happening in his life and he cannot wait to scream it from the rooftops. In recent interview he shared about the not wanting to go the family way in the near future.

Fans started speculating that he is going to become a father. But it was not the case as he shared that there are no such plans. He said that he loves his fans and that they speculated out of joy. But somewhere, the wiring is a little off. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 37-year-old explains, “The moment we see a couple happy for something, our first instinct is to go in that direction. There are a billion reasons we have been ecstatic in the eight years of our marriage. Very seldom this thought of going the family way has crossed our mind. There is no such plan, I don’t see it in the near future, and I don’t know, even in the further future. We are going organically.”

Filled with gratitude for everything they have been able to achieve, Dubey adds that as a unit, they want to “inspire” people around them. He said that if they are able to motivate them, their lives would be worthwhile. Anything that is a socially accepted norm of joy may not be necessarily relevant to them.

Talking about getting married, he shared, “Us getting into a relationship was organic, and so was getting married. These are not things that you strategise. Marriages are the most fantastic institution. We prospered from it before, do now and will in the future too.”

