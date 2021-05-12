Ravi Dubey TALKS about his secret mantra of a happy life with Sargun Mehta: 'We walk together as a team'

In a recent interview, Ravi Dubey opened up on his relationship with Sargun Mehta and stated that in all walks of life they have been fantastic partners to each other.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. Be it their cute PDA on social media or their mushy photos trending online, the power couple never fails to dish out major couple goals. Both Sargun and Ravi have made their place in the hearts of their fans through their impressive body of work. The duo has also embarked on a new journey together as producers for their show Udaariyaan. Both the actors also never shy away from expressing their unconditional love for each other.

Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, the Jamai Raja actor talked about his secret mantra of a happy life with Sargun. He said they 'walk together as a team'. Ravi added that 'there’s a quote that they keep requoting all the time, Love is not about two people looking into each other's eyes, it's about two people looking ahead in the same direction.'

“For me and Sargun, in all walks of life, it's been fantastic partners to each other, fantastic companion to each other and that I think what a relationship is truly about, at least in our lives. Every other way of looking at a relationship is it's a greeting card romance, it's sweet but it kinds of evaporates very fast. I think the real foundation of a relationship is that companionship and partnership between the couple,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the Saas Bina Sasural star is currently in isolation days after testing positive for Coronavirus. While informing the same via an Instagram post, Ravi had written, “Hi guys just got the report it's positive would advice anyone who has come in close contact in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any …I have isolated myself and m in care of my near and dear ones …stay safe ..stay positive (as in stay optimistic) god bless us all.”

Credits :Spotboye

