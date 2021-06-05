Ravi Dubey talks about retiring from ‘infinite’ TV commitments; Says ‘acting will never take a backseat’

In an interview, actor Ravi Dubey opened up about taking retirement from infinite television commitments and staying away from family amid the pandemic. Check out the details.

Last month, television actor Ravi Dubey, who had earlier contracted Coronavirus, tested negative. Soon after he recovered from the virus, the actor moved on to his work projects and joined the cast and crew of Udaariyan. In a recent chat with ETimes, the actor discussed his Covid 19 recovery and also opened up about his upcoming projects. While the actor has several projects in his kitty, he talks about taking retirement from ‘infinite commitments’, where it is unclear when the project ends.

During the chat, Ravi spoke about the television industry and explained that the ‘fiction space’ is designed to go on for a long time. He added that as an actor, it’s not something that ‘excites’ him. He elaborated that he still wants to be a part of the TV industry and continue to act. “I will explore the non-fictional space, and will also do finite fictional shows,” he said and also assured everyone that acting is still his priority and “will never take a backseat.”

While the actor has been busy with his work responsibilities, he took some time off to pay a visit to his hometown Gurgaon to celebrate his nephew’s birthday and spend some quality time with his family. He explained that due to the prolonged pandemic, it has become difficult for him to meet his family as often. “I miss them; I miss the human-to-human intimacy. I am a hugger, I love meeting people, talking to them, chilling with them and I miss all of that now,” he concluded.

Credits :ETimes

