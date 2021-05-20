Ravi Dubey tests negative for COVID 19 and shares his PHOTO; Karan Patel wishes him ‘Healthy & long life’

Ravi Dubey shared the news that he is now tested negative for COVID-19. The actor also shared an elated selfie.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, many celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, television actor Ravi Dubey also announced that he had been tested positive. The actor has now tested negative for COVID-19. He was under home quarantine. His fans are very happy and dropped wishes for him. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared the news. He even posted a picture of him. Sharing a photo of himself on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “ho gaye ji -ve :-)”.

In the picture, he is seen wearing an all black athleisure. He is also wearing gloves and shades. The actor is seen with headphones around his neck and a backpack. In the picture, he is seen making a '-ve' sign to indicate that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Other television celebrities also sent him wishes. Actor wished him healthy and long life in the comment section.

On May 11, the actor had shared a statement on Instagram after testing positive. The statement read, "Hi guys, just got my report it's positive. Would advise anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any... I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones... stay safe.. stay positive (as in stay optimistic) God bless us all (sic)."

Actress Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar also commented saying ‘Superb’. When the actor had tested positive and was under quarantine, he often shared goofy videos of himself.

