Ravi Dubey tests positive for COVID 19; Pulkit Samrat, Gautam Rode and others wish him speedy recovery

Ravi Dubey shared on his social media that he has contracted COVID 19. His friends and fans have wished him speedy recovery.

A popular name in the television industry, Ravi Dubey has posted on his social media that he tested positive for COVID 19. He revealed that he had taken the test few days back. Since the reports are positive, he has gone into self-isolation and is taking care of himself. He has also asked all the people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested. The second wave of Coronavirus has hit the whole country badly, numerous actors have come in contact with the virus.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and friends. The actor wrote in the post, “Hi guys just got the report it's positive would advice anyone who has come in close contact in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any …I have isolated myself and m in care of my near and dear ones …stay safe ..stay positive (as in stay optimistic) god bless us all”.

See post here:

Numerous of his friends and fans have sent their wishes to him. Rahul Sharma wrote “Speedy recovery bhai!”, Shehzad Deol wrote, “Wishing you speedy recovery .... Get well soon”. Ammy Virk wrote “Bhaji get well soon”, while Rochak Kohli wrote, “Praying brother”. Achint Kaur wrote, “Oh man... take care.. don’t even know what to say”. Gautam Rode wrote, “Wish you speedy recovery Ravi Take care of yourself” and Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Get well soon!!”

Also read- Inside Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's sprawling Mumbai apartment

Credits :Ravi Dubey Instagram

Share your comment ×