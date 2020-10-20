Ravi Kishan as Bharat to Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman; Here’s the star cast of Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela

Several celebrities from tv, Bollywood and Bhojpuri industry have come together to play pivotal roles in Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela.

Vijay Dashmi or commonly known as Dussehra has been around the corner and it is that time of the year wherein the nation witnesses Ram Leela in almost every state. However, the Ram Leela in Ayodhya is different this year. Known as Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela, it will be performed during all nine days of Navratri and is being telecasted on Doordarshan. Interestingly, this Ram Leela which has been taking place at Laxman Quila in Ayodya, Uttar Pradesh happens to be a star student event as several renowned actors from the showbiz industry has been a part of Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela and are seen playing pivotal roles.

From veteran actors like Asrani to former Bigg Boss 3 contestant Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, several actors are seen entertaining the audience with their acts. Here’s a look at the entire cast of Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela.

Sonu Dagar as Lord Ram

The handsome hunk, who has been a part of shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jai Kanhaiya Lal etc, is seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela.

Kavita Joshi as Sita

The Haryanvi actress, who has bee a part of 25 movies in the Haryanvi industry, is playing the role of Sita opposite Sonu Dagar.

पुनः प्रसारण -

DD National पर दोपहर 3 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक देखिए अयोध्या की "राम लीला" pic.twitter.com/4dWecfw4Mq — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) October 20, 2020

Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman

Interestingly, Vindu Dara Singh, who is known for his stint in Bigg Boss 3, is following his father’s footsteps and is seen playing the role of Hanuman in Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela. To note, Dara Singh was earlier seen playing the role of Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Ravi Kishan as Bharat and Manoj Tiwari as Angad

Not just Bollywood, Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are also a part of Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela and are seen playing the role of Bharat and Angad respectively.

Met our very own @ravikishann bhai who is doing great work as a MP and also keep his artistic love flowing . Watch @ARamleela today on @DDNational from 7pm to see him perform the magnificent Bharat ji #jaishreeram pic.twitter.com/m3RQYvS9Cu — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 20, 2020

Shahbaz Khan as Ravan

We have seen him in movies like Big Brother, Major Saab, Agent Vinod etc. along with shows like Santoshi Maa, Chandrakant, The Sword of Tipu Sultan. This talented actor is seen playing the role of Ravan in Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela.

Ritu Shivpuri as Kaikeyi

Ritu, who is best known for her role in Govinda starrer Aankhen, plays the role of Kaikeyi in Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela.

Asrani as Narad Muni

Asrani is one of the most talented and versatile yesteryear actors. While it is always a delight watching the veteran actor perform, he is playing the role of Narad Muni.

Interestingly, Ayodhya had earlier made headlines after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a 40-kg silver brick for a grand Ram temple after participating in a "Bhoomi Pujan" Ram Mandir in the holy city.

