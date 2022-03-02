Ravii Dubey to start 2023 with intriguing project 'V' The Man with Five Shadows; Shares cryptic post

Ravii Dubey has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. He has been part of numerous daily soaps and reality shows. He rose to fame with the show Stree Teri Kahaani, and moved on to do popular shows like Saas Bina Sasural, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Jamai Raja, and Parvarrish– Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. The actor has also turned producer with his wife Sargun Mehta, for the shows Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar. The actor has shared a cryptic post about his upcoming project due in 2023.

Ravii Dubey teased his fans with a cryptic post on his Instagram page recently. Ravii has shared a poster of a project. However, he gave out very few details which have made his fans intrigued. As per the details, he will be part of a project that has been penned by his friend Shobhit Sinha and will release next year. In the post, it's written that Ravii will feature in and as V. There is a caricature of a man with 5 shadows, which had made his fans intrigued.

He captioned, “happy to collaborate with my friend @shobhitsinha2111 ..more soo #harharmahadev poster created by @neerajbeast”

See post-

As per reports, Ravii has already signed several projects to be released in 2022 -2023, however, he is yet to treat his fans to any confirmed details about the same. Ravii recently played the titular role in the hugely successful web series MatsyaKaand, in which he had donned numerous characters as per the plot.



