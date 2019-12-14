Ravish Desai & Mugdha Chaphekar's Wedding Anniversary: 10 times the stars proved they are made for each other

Today, as Ravish Desai and Mugdha Chaphekar complete three years of togetherness, here’s a look at how their beautiful journey blossomed from reel to real life.

It is said, 'We often fall in love with a most unexpected person, at the most unexpected time and do unexpected things.' And this is considered to be the best love story ever. If anyone in the Telly world proves that love can happen anytime and anywhere, it has to be Satrangi Sasural couple, Ravish Desai and Mugdha Chaphekar. The duo that played man and wife in reel life, fell in love on the sets of the show, and soon surprised everyone by exchanging wedding vows in real life.

Yes, from reel to real, their love story is no less than a romantic Bollywood movie. After stunning audiences with their on-screen chemistry as Vihaan and Aarushi in the show, the lovebirds made hearts melt with their real-life romance. From co-stars to friends to lovers to husband and wife, Ravish and Mugdha have a beautiful journey.

The madly-in-love couple got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in February 2016 and decided to tie the knot on 14th December in the same year. Mugdha and Ravish exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding in Mumbai. While Mugdha looked ravishing in a traditional yellow nauvari saree and nath, Gujju lad Ravish looked dapper in an ethnic sherwani.

Ravish and Mugdha have shared some extremely adorable moments in their three years of togetherness, and have proved that they’re meant for each other. We must say, Ravish and Mugdha sure know how to prove ‘Pyaar Yahi Hota Hai’.

Take a look at Ravish and Mugdha’s mesmerising chemistry that will make you believe they’re Telly town’s cutest couple.

1) When you know you look perfect together.

2) Because I don’t need a special time to get clicked with you!

3) I’ll stand by you and protect you from everything that comes our way.

4) When she looks splendid in a saree, ek photo to banta hai!

5) Because there’s no better and more comfortable place than next to you!

6) We will do everything together, even if it is about getting sun-kissed!

7) They still look like the college-going cute couple, don't they?

8) Going traditional with you is whole lot beautiful.

9) Baby pull me closer!

10) Your smile makes me smile.

Ravish and Mugdha's lovestory is the best example of love happens anytime and anywhere. Here’s wishing the adorable duo a very happy wedding anniversary!

