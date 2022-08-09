Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Akshay Kumar graces 'Bollywood Night Special episode' & celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment-based show that gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' 'Imlie,' among others. The upcoming episodes of the show will be graced by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar will be seen making a grand appearance on the show to promote his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Today, Star Plus shared a new promo of the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. In this promo, the Star Parivaar families are seen celebrating 'Bollywood Night Special' theme where all the actors are seen decked up as characters from old Bollywood films. At the start of this promo, we see Rupali Ganguly tying a Rakhi on Akshay's hand, and then we see Kishore Shahane dancing with Akshay, Rupali Ganguly, and Gaurav Khanna's fun activities and much more fun moments like these will be seen in the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Click here to watch the promo

The caption of this promo read, "Iss hafte ka khel banega aur bhi mazedaar! Kyon ki parivaaron ka saath dene aa rahe hain khiladi... Akshay Kumar. To dekhna na bhoolein, #RavivaarWithStarParivaar, iss Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' has created a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and airs every Sunday.

