Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein teams compete against each other

Star Plus has taken the initiative to make our Sundays even brighter with their new show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. This entertainment-based show gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie,' among others. They will compete in a variety of battles, including dancing, singing, and other exciting activities, and the winning ‘Star Parivaar’ will be crowned ‘The Best Parivaar!’

The families 'Anupamaa' and 'Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' have been making headlines lately for their exciting and energetic performances on this week's episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. There is going to be lots of dancing, singing, and creative challenges for the viewers. The audience will witness the 'Kaaku-Bahu Jodi' aka 'Sai-Bhavani' from 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' dance to the beats of the iconic Bollywood song 'Sharara Sharara'. The (Ayesha Singh-Kishori Shahane) Jodi has been a great source of entertainment on the show and now audiences will also see their amazing performance on the stage of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. We get to see the leading couples #MaAn, Anupamaa, and Anuj, and #SaiRat, Sai, and Virat, groove to the tune of our multi-talented Sudhanshu a.k.a Vanraj.

Both 'Anupamaa' and 'Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' teams are ready to battle each other out for the title of 'The Best Parivaar' on tonight's episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'!

Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular 'Anupamaa' said, "I won't call our viewers as fans since we are one Parivaar. To win the title of 'The Best Parivaar' together, we'll need their support and loud cheers."

Pakhi from 'Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' will perform Sridevi. Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi on her performance, "I'm grateful for the chance to perform on Sridevi's legendary song. She is regarded as a legend. Her followers like me adore her acting, dancing, and beauty. It is an honour for me to perform and pay tribute to her. I wish she could have been present to witness my performance."

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia says, “On Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, our motto is to have fun. We have been given the opportunity to be a part of this journey in which we are all meeting our friends and parivaars under one roof, thanks to Star Plus. I'd want to ask our supporters to join us on this exciting journey in which we're all participating. We aim to entertain you, and that is exactly what we intend to do. This Sunday, watch the episode with your family; it'll be a blast, so don't miss it.”

Excited Neil Bhatt aka ACP Virat Chavan says, “When it comes to music, I know my team members are incredibly enthusiastic and knowledgeable. It's nice to listen to old music again; it feels lovely and nostalgic. We are ecstatic and eager to compete in a favourable environment. To have strong competition, you must have a strong competitor. Team Anupama, I believe, is also well-versed in the competition. In the spirit of the game, I'd like to add that team GHKPM is also proficient. We're putting forth a lot of effort to put our best foot forward. We'd like to send our warmest wishes to the Anupamaa team from the GHKPM team.”

So, get ready to witness the determination and gusto of both Team 'Anupamaa' and Team 'Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' as they compete together to win the ultimate title of 'The Best Parivaar'.

