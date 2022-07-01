Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly & Imlie’s Sumbul Touqeer swap roles with onscreen Saas

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is a new show launched by Star Plus, which has become quite popular in a very short span of time. It is a complete entertainment show, where the on-screen families will be taking part in the intriguing tasks for winning the best family trophy. In the upcoming the fans of the popular shows Anupamaa and Imlie will have a gala time as the two families with be competing against each other. There with be a funfilled role reversal of the on-screen saas and bahus.

In the promo, Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly is seen acting like her mother-in-law Leela as she shouts at Alpana Buch, who is seen standing scared and perplexed. While Sumbul Touqeer is seen playing the role of her mother-in-law. They are seen engaging the fun activities.

In the upcoming episode, host Arjun Bijlani and Amaal Mallik will have fun with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. Arjun will display a scene from their show on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and will ask the main leads to describe what the scene was. Harshad will then explain to the audiences and hosts that in that particular scene from the show Akshara (Pranali Rathod) was not accepting her love for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). So, Abhimanyu hangs upside down from the tree to propose Akshara. After listening to this explanation, Arjun then asks Pranali Rathod to recreate this scene, and hence she ends up hanging upside down on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. The caption of this promo read, "Why should boys have all the fun! Yeh anokha pyaar ka izahar zaroor dekhiye #RavivaarWithStarParivaar, iss Ravivaar, 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par".

