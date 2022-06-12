Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Arjun Bijlani and singer-composer Amaal Mallik to host the show

Star Plus has presented some great shows in the past and is currently airing many amazing shows that are among the top-rated shows on the TRP charts. Following the success of Smart Jodi, a new show called 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' has been introduced. It will be airing every Sunday from this week. The show will feature entertaining games that will bring out the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen family members from various fiction shows, as they compete against one another. As per the latest reports, popular actor Arjun Bijlani and singer-composer Amaal Mallik will be hosting the show.

Arjun Bijlani and leading singer-composer Amaal Mallik are roped in to host the upcoming reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. The host duo Arjun and Amaal will bring together all the ‘kirdaars’ engaging in fun tasks, games, activities and their unseen chemistry. And, not to forget they will help viewers get lots of entertainment and crazy fun moments with the Star Parivaars.

On hosting the show, Arjun Bijlani says, “I'm looking forward to continuing my journey with Star Parivaar. I love hosting as much as I love acting. To be a host for my own parivaar on the show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is going to be challenging and fun at the same time as the show's format is unconventional and something we have never seen before on Hindi Television. I'm looking forward to being a part of this thrilling and fun-filled journey. I'm looking forward to once again engaging my fans and Star Plus viewers in a unique way.”

The dynamic Star Parivaar families that will take part in the show are 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' and 'Imlie,' among others. They will compete in a variety of battles, including dancing, singing and other exciting activities, and the winning ‘Star Parivaar’ will be crowned ‘The Best Parivaar!’

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will premiere on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. only on Star Plus.

