Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Arjun Bijlani asks Akshara to hang upside down & confess her love for Abhimanyu

Star Plus has taken the initiative to make our Sundays even brighter with their new show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. This entertainment-based show gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie,' among others. They will compete in a variety of battles, including dancing, singing, and other exciting activities, and the winning ‘Star Parivaar’ will be crowned ‘The Best Parivaar!’

In the upcoming episode, host Arjun Bijlani and Amaal Mallik will have fun with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. Arjun will display a scene from their show on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and will ask the main leads to describe what the scene was. Harshad will then explain to the audiences and hosts that in that particular scene from the show Akshara (Pranali Rathod) was not accepting her love for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). So Abhimanyu hangs upside down from the tree to propose Akshara. After listening to this explanation, Arjun then asks Pranali Rathod to recreate this scene, and hence she ends up hanging upside down on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. The caption of this promo read, "Why should boys have all the fun! Yeh anokha pyaar ka izahar zaroor dekhiye #RavivaarWithStarParivaar, iss Ravivaar, 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par".

The show has been in talks about creating a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and will continue to air every Sunday.

