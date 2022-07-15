Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Ulka Gupta challenges the Pandya Store team

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has become quite a popular show since its launch. It is a reality show, which features the on-screen families of Star Plus. The popular daily soaps that are part of the show include Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, among others. The actors are seen doing some very interesting tasks for winning the competition. In the recent promo of the show, the new show Banni Chow Home Delivery will be seen competing with the Pandya Store show.

In the promo, Banni Chow Home Delivery lead actor Ulka Gupta is seen with the actors of the show. She gives an open challenge to Shiny Doshi, who is part of the show Pandya Store. The actress said, “Iss baar to mai chounkad lagane aai hu.” Shiny says, “Banni tune the kar lia hai ki tujhe mujse bair rkhna hai.” The actor will be seen engaging in numerous fun activities on the show.

See the video here-

The previous episode of the show was graced by the stars of the upcoming movie, Shamshera. Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was seen learning daddy duties from our very own Anupamaa. Ranbir Kapoor tells Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly that he wants to become the world's best father. He is further seen asking what all he needs to do for that, and she gives him a doll wrapped up in a towel, and asks him to hold it in the correct manner. Ranbir is seen cradling him as he mouths, "Mera baby." The Bollywood star was seen applying powder to the baby and feeding bottle milk in style.

