Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Banni & Yuvaan win hearts with dance performance; Anupama does their aarti

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality shows Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, will be a Shaadi special episode. All the actors and on-screen families of the show will be seen divided between ladkewale and ladkiwale. There will be tough competition between them, with numerous exciting and entertaining dance performances. Banni Chow Home Delivery leads Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra will be seen dressed as bride and groom.

The recent promo of the episode has made the fans of the show very excited as Banni and Yuvaan are seen in Bride and groom outfits. Banni has sported a Rajasthani style gota work bridal lehenga in colours red and green. Yuvaan also looks dapper in the golden shimmery sherwani with red stole. The actors are seen dancing romantically in the song ‘Kehte Hai Khuda Ne’. After the performance, host Arjun Bijlani asked Rupali Ganguly to do aarti for the newlywed couple.

Rupali Ganguly looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga and she assisted the new couple in performing the Griha Pravesh customs. She also took balaye of the couple as her Bengali traditions.

The episode includes lots of sweet and fun moments for the audience. As per the promo of the show, the families are divided among the baraatis and gharaatis. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt and Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna are seen giving a power pact performance on ‘Desi Boys’. Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer will be seen doing a stunning dance performance on ‘Say Na Say Na’ from Bluffmaster.

