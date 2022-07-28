Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the upcoming episodes

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is an entertainment-based show that gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' 'Imlie,' among others. To add more fun to this entertainment show, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen gracing the upcoming episodes of the show. This entertaining couple is all set to tickle your bones with their hilarious gags.

Today, Star Plus shared a new promo of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar on its Instagram handle. The promo starts with the male actors and female actors divided into two teams and playing the tug of war game. It is then seen that Bharti and Haarsh made a grand entry on the stage. Bharti teases Anuj for waiting 27 years for Anupamaa and says 'Bhai aap kitne velle ho'. Bharti's this sentence takes everyone laugh. The comedienne then hops on Imlie and Aryan and takes a dig at them. She says their name sounds like some 'Jadibooti' (medicine). As the promo continues, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj challenges all the wives of the Star Plus shows and says 'Kya yeh patniya apne patiyo ko goad mein utha saki hai'. Post this, we get to see Bharti, Anupamaa, Imlie, Sai, and others carry their respective on-screen male partners.

The caption of this promo read, "Hansi se bhare Ravivaar ke liye ho jaaiye taiyyar. Kyon ki is baar, manoranjan ka dose dene aa rahe hain Bharti aur Harsh! To dekhna na bhoolein, #RavivaarWithStarParivaar, iss Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par". The upcoming episodes promise a power-packed dose of entertainment and laughter.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' has created a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and airs every Sunday.

