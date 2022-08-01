Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Bharti Singh jokes she & Rupali Ganguly will have more kids by next summer

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were seen as special hosts for the Star Plus reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. The actress is an excellent entertainer and host, who added comedy to the episode with her presence. For the given episode, there were teams of husbands vs wives, where the couples from the show like Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store and more were present. Rupali Ganguly has shared a fun BTS video where she is seen posing with Bharti Singh, as the comedian jokes about being mother again.

In the video shared by Rupali Ganguly, she is seen with Bharti Singh, who said that two superstars are together, ‘Anupama and Bharti maa’. She added that they both are mothers and love to spend time with their little kids so they have decided to have one baby more by next summer. When Rupali says no, Bharti teases her that she wants to have two, and she will have two babies. Rupali quips that of course, Bharti should have a baby cos they should have someone to play with. Bharti agrees and says, “Sab milkar karenge.”

Rupali wrote in the caption, “Bas yun hi mummy talks Bhartiiiii you are the cutest and so inspiring!! Hats off to the way you are managing both work and baby Agale saal Laksh ke sibling ka intezaar rahega Watch the fun tonite on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar @starplus 8pm.”

Bharti replies on the post, “karege karege aur bacche karege”. Numerous fans also commented on the post. One wrote, “Two cuties together”, “Two favoossss”, etc.

Rupali Ganguly is presently playing the lead in the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Other leads include Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, among others.

