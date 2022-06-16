Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Comedy ensues as Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna & Shudhanshu Pandey exchange roles

Star Plus has released its new show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' for taking the entertainment level for the audience a notch above. This entertainment-based show gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen family members from various popular fictional shows. They will compete against each other in several entertaining games and tasks. The families who are part of this show are 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie,' among others. The contestants will compete in a variety of battles, including dancing, singing, and other exciting activities, and the best performer on-screen family will be crowned ‘The Best Parivaar’. In the recent promo of the episode, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna are seen on the stage, but there is an entertaining twist for the audience as they exchange roles.

In the promo, Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj, is seen in Vanraj Shah’s character. He is seen in a white T-shirt and lowers with a towel around his neck. He has sported a moustache like Vanraj which came off during his act, making everyone laugh out loud. He is seen thundering in anger as he says that he is Vanraj Shah. Rupali Ganguly says “Sorry Sorry Sorry” in Anupamaa style. He is also seen entertaining the audience with his fun acting of Vanraj. He is also seen doing workout with Rupali’s assistance. In the next scene Sudhanshu is seen dressed as Anuj in blue traditional outfits. He has also sported sunglasses as dances hands in hands with Rupali. He is also seen romancing Rupali and singing song for her. The complete Shah family is also seen dancing together.

See the video here-

From the lead stars of Anupamaa to Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and also from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to Pandya Store and Yeh Hai Chahatein, the first and second lead actors from respective serials were all present in the show an gave their best shot at the competition.

Apart from showing her competitive spirit, Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly was also seen grooving to romantic tunes with her on-screen partner Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna on the popular song ‘Saami Saami’. Popularly known as #MaAn, the couple also twinned in red and looked amazing together.

Also read- Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Rupali Ganguly grooves on Pushpa’s ‘Saami’; Sumbul Touqeer cartwheels in saree