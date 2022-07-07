Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Gaurav Khanna gets clicked with Shamshera actors Ranbir Kapoor & Vani Kapoor

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is a new and unique show that is being aired on Star Plus presently. The show garnered the love of the audience within a few days of its launch. In the show, all the on-screen families of the channel will be seen competing among themselves by doing some entertaining tasks. It includes families from Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and others. In the upcoming episode, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vani Kapoor will be gracing the sets.

In the upcoming episode, the actors of the upcoming movie Shamshera will be gracing the reality show. Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a short kurta and denims, while Vani Kapoor was a stunner in a bright yellow saree. The duo not only had lots of fun on the show but also clicked pictures with the TV actors. Anupamaa lead Gaurav Khanna shared pictures with Ranbir and Vani Kapoor. He looked handsome in a casual suit with a shimmer design blazer. He captioned, “Wat fun…”

The fans are excited to see Ranbir Kapoor interacting with their favourite actor, Gaurav Khanna.

See post here-

About Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the last 2 years, because of its interesting twists and relatable content. In the show, Gaurav Khanna was introduced as the love interest of Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. In the present scenario, the couple is happily married. He is seen at the biggest supporter of Anupama and has been her rock in all difficult times.

The couple, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have a massive fan following and their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. The fans have also given them hashtag of MaAn.

Also read- Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly & Imlie’s Sumbul Touqeer swap roles with onscreen Saas