Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Gaurav Khanna, Neil Bhatt, Sumbul perform at Banni & Yuvaan’s wedding

The upcoming episode of the Star Plus entertainer show, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar will be a very special one as the on-screen families with be celebrating the grand union of Banni and Yuvaan from Banni Chow Home Delivery. As per the latest plot of the new and highly popular show, it will be seen that Banni agrees to marry Yuvaan due to the complex situations in her life. In the show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, actors from various shows will be seen dancing and enjoying themselves at the wedding.

As per the latest promo of the show, the families are divided among the baraatis and gharaatis. They will be seen as strong competition in their dance performance. In the promo, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt and Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna are seen giving a power pact performance on ‘Desi Boys’. Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer will be seen doing a stunning dance performance on ‘Say Na Say Na’ from Bluffmaster. Rupali Ganguly will also do aarti of Yuvaan and Banni on the show.

In the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa cast will be seen as ladkewale. Pandya Store and Imlie cast will be seen as ladkiwale. There will be numerous dance performances and fun activities which will surely make your Sunday evening fun-filled.

The previous episode of the show was graced by ace comedian and host Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Rupali Ganguly had shared a cute video on social with Bharti, where latter is seen teasing her for having more babies together by next year.

