Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh-Kishori Shahane dance on the show

Star Plus has taken the initiative to make our Sundays even brighter with their new show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. This entertainment-based show gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie,' among others. They will compete in a variety of battles, including dancing, singing, and other exciting activities, and the winning ‘Star Parivaar’ will be crowned ‘The Best Parivaar!’

In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness the 'Kaaku-Bahu Jodi' aka 'Sai-Bhavani' from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dance to the beats of the iconic Bollywood song 'Sharara Sharara'. The (Ayesha Singh-Kishori Shahane) Jodi has been a great source of entertainment on the show and now audiences will also see their amazing chemistry on the stage of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Their moves will set fire to the stage of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

The show has been in talks about creating a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. We cannot wait to see what this new show brings us each Sunday and what their interactions will offer on television's biggest family gaming show right now.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and will continue to air every Sunday.

Also Read: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares PICS with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh & others