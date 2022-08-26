Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Govinda joins Arjun Bijlani, Gaurav Khanna and others to celebrate Ganesh Utsav

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment-based show that gives a glimpse of the dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from fictional shows, who compete against each other in entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery, among others. As Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching, the Star families also celebrated the Ganesh Utsav on the show.

In the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, the Star families will be joined by Bollywood star Govinda, who is accompanied by his wife Sunita. The duo will be seen gracing the show and celebrating Ganesh Utsav with the Star Parivaar. Sharing a glimpse of their celebration, Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna dropped several pictures on his Instagram handle with Govinda and his other colleagues. Sharing these photos, Gaurav captioned, "What fun it was ….With Mr.Versatile himself @govinda_herono1. And the other equally versatile usual suspects @rupaliganguly @sumbul_touqeer and @ayesha.singh19.."

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar host Arjun Bijlani also dropped a small video on his Instagram handle giving fans a glimpse of the grand celebration. Sharing this video, Arjun captioned, "The Ganesh utsav on #ravivaarwithstarparivaar was Epic .. Govinda sir and Sunita Mam u guys are super entertaining.. total laughter riot !!"

Click here to watch Arjun's video

In the previous episodes of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, the Star families celebrated Janmashtami and had a blast together. Prior to this, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar had also made a grand appearance on the stage of the show to promote his film Raksha Bandhan. We also saw Rupali Ganguly tying Rakhi to Akshay and celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

About Ravivaar with Star Parivaar:

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' has created a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. The show has offered a platform for the cast members of several shows to come together and connect with each other. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and airs every Sunday.

Also Read: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Watch Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon propose to Alice Kaushik with peacock feather