Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Bijlani reveal their special bond on the show

Star Plus has taken the initiative to make our Sundays even brighter with their new show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. This entertainment-based show gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie,' among others. They will compete in a variety of battles, including dancing, singing, and other exciting activities, and the winning ‘Star Parivaar’ will be crowned ‘The Best Parivaar!’

In the upcoming episodes, Bollywood superstar and Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor will make a grand appearance on the show. However, many don't know but actor Arjun Bijlani, who is now hosting 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is a childhood friend of Ranbir Kapoor. Arjun shared a picture with Ranbir on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Childhood friend, superstar, rockstar and now #shamshera. All the best RK and I know your going to be a very loving father as well .. lots of good wishes and love !!"

Check Arjun's post here -

Sharing an anecdote from their childhood Ranbir also commented on his bond with Arjun Bijlani and says, "I was in the same school as Arjun, within the same school 'House' and the football team. It is pretty great to meet someone from your childhood days and still be able to share that same energy as before. I'm very proud of where we are right now and hope to always stay grounded no matter what."

Speaking of Ranbir, the actor made his acting debut in the 2007 film Saawariya and starred in many Bollywood Blockbuster hits such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He will now be seen in the titular role of 'Shamshera' as it gears up for its theatrical release on the 22nd of July, 2022. Starring Ranbir in a dual role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. On the personal front, Ranbir and Alia are on cloud nine as they will soon embrace parenthood.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' has been in talks about creating a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and will continue to air every Sunday.

