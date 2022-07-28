Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Rupali Ganguly calls Arjun Bijlani 'rare & marvellous' host, pens a lovely note

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most talented and well-known actresses in the Telly world and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress had made a special space in the hearts of the fans with her show 'Anupamaa'. Along with this show, Rupali is also a part of Star Plus's entertainment-based reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Apart from Rupali, this reality show features all the cast members from all serials of Star Plus. Arjun Bijlani and Amaal Mallik are host of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Rupali has formed a good friendship with Arjun on this show.

Today, Rupali shared a few photos with Arjun and penned a lovely note for him praising his talent. The Anupamaa actress wrote, "That rare but marvellous host of a show who makes work feel like vacation, it’s wonderful people like you Arjun who make us feel like WE is more powerful than ME. @arjunbijlani Ravivaar with Star Parivaar - thank you for bringing such fabulous people in my life."

To add more fun to this entertainment show, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen gracing the upcoming episodes of the show. This entertaining couple is all set to tickle your bones with their hilarious gags.

About Ravivaar with Star Parivaar:

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' has created a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. The show has offered a platform for the cast members of several shows to come together and connect with each other. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and airs every Sunday.

Also Read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the upcoming episodes