Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Rupali Ganguly grooves on Pushpa’s ‘Saami’; Sumbul Touqeer cartwheels in saree

After the immense success of Smart Jodi, which features 10 celebs couples, the channel is now back with a new and highly interesting show, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. It is an entertainment-based show which will focus on the feature amusing games that expose the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen family members from various fictional shows competing against one another. The artists like Rupali Ganguly, Sumbul Touqeer, Pranali Rathod, etc. will also be seen showcasing some of their amazing hidden talents.

In the recent promo of the upcoming show, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna will be seen giving a fabulous performance on Pushpa movie’s super hit song ‘Saami Saami’. Anupamaa actress, Rupali has sported a beautiful red and golden saree with traditional jewellery and braided hair. She had also sported a gajra in her hair and looked very beautiful like a new bride. Gaurav Khanna had sported a matching red kurta with white pyjamas. In the promo, everyone was amazed by the fabulous cartwheel by Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer and too in a saree. She has sported a purple saree and traditional jewellery. Rahman Khan was seen applauding her. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra also shared the stage as they sang ‘Kaise hua’ from Kabir Singh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali had dropped a few pictures with Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and other show stars. Sharing these pictures, Rupali wrote, "Super fun shoot Ravivaar with Star Parivaar super wonderful meeting team GHKKPM Ayesha, Neil, Kishoriji, Aishwarya and Sachin such a pleasure interacting with u all Thank u @starplus for bringing all your families together for such a fun show PS - for all Anuj Kapadia/ Gaurav Khanna fans - He was busy doing digital bytes while we were posing." The show will start airing on 12 June.

