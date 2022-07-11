Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Rupali Ganguly outshines Ranbir Kapoor as they groove on Ji Huzoor from Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor is making headlines these days on the personal and professional front. The father-to-be is charged up for the release of his upcoming film, Shamshera. Apart from Ranbir, this larger-than-life movie features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The actor recently visited the entertainment rollercoaster reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. The actor had a great time on the set with other artists from the television world. He was seen dancing with Rupali Ganguly on his viral track Ji Huzoor.

In the video shared by Anupamaa star, she was seen dancing with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on his superhit song Ji Huzoor from the movie, Shamshera. Rupali Ganguly, who is known to be a fabulous dancer, was seen perfectly acing the hook steps of the song. The actress looked fabulous in a shimmery purple saree, which she had paired it with blingy necklace and bangles. Ranbir Kapoor has sported a comfy short kurta with blue denims and black shoes. The captions read, “Shamshera & Anupama vibing on #JiHuzoor Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.”

In another video clip from Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Ranbir Kapoor is heard telling Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly that he wants to become the world's best father. He is further seen asking what all he needs to do for that, and she gives him a doll wrapped up in a towel, and asks him to hold it in the correct manner. Rupali asks Ranbir to believe that his heart is pumping outside in the child and he is seen cradling him as he mouths, "Mera baby." The Bollywood star was seen applying powder to the baby and feeding bottle milk in style.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat shared the news about becoming first time parents with an adorable picture in June.

