Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Vanraj challenges all for arm wrestling; Arjun Bijlani says Where is Anuj?

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has garnered the love of the audience in a very short span of time. The entertainment-based show includes numerous interesting tasks and activities which are performed by the on-screen families of Star Plus. The show includes some of the popular shows including Imlie, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, and others. In the upcoming episode, Vanraj from the show Anupamaa is seen doing arm wrestling with other contestants.

In the promo, Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey challenges everyone for arm wrestling. He says, “Jo bhi mujhe 3 second se zyada hold karega, usse mai haar maan lunga.” Several actors come on stage to take his challenge but they lose. Arjun Bijlani is seen teasing Anuj that why is he not coming. Anuj is seen all pumped up and it will be interesting to see who wins between Anuj and Vanraaj.

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the past more than two years. The show has a massive fan following as people find the characters of the show quite relatable and realistic. The lead cast of the show includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and others.

In the previous episode of the reality show, popular show actors from Pandya Store and Banni Chow Home Delivery, were seen competing against each other for various tasks. Banni Chow Home Delivery lead actor Ulka Gupta is seen with the actors of the show. She gives an open challenge to Shiny Doshi, who is part of the show Pandya Store. The actress said, “Iss baar to mai chounkad lagane aai hu.” Shiny says, “Banni tune the kar lia hai ki tujhe mujse bair rkhna hai.” The actor were seen engaging in numerous fun activities on the show.

