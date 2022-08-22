Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Watch Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon propose to Alice Kaushik with peacock feather

Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik had made their relationship official a few weeks back. The couple met on the sets of their and eventually fell in love. They play on-screen husband and wife, Shiva and Raavi. Their chemistry is very charming and the duo has a massive fan following on social media. In the recent episode of the entertainment reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Alice revealed the proposal by Kanwar.

Pandya Store Kanwar Dhillon proposed to Alice Kaushik on national television on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. They shared about how they met and fell in love. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik looked stunning in their orange ensembles. Alice shared that Kanwar proposed to her during the lockdown period, where one day he brought a rose to her during shoot break and asked her to be his girlfriend. Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and others showered them with lots of affection on hearing their cute story.

Kanwar Dhillon was also seen proposing to her on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar with a peacock feather, as it was Janamashtami special episode. They also did a romantic dance together on the show. Kanwar and Alice did some romance with a kiss. Pranali Rathod, the actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, literally jumped out of her chair when she saw the romantic scenes. The Morpankh added to Krishna and Radha's festive mood on TV.

See video here-CLICK

Everyone seemed to be truly happy for the lovely couple in town. Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, performed a Nazar Utaro version of the show. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik also have veteran actress Krutika Desai on their side, who has always admired them. Other partners on the show supported them as well.

The couple had revealed their relationship to Bombay Times, Alice had revealed that it was Kanwar who proposed to her in the most unique way. Kanwar revealed how they fell in love, he said “It was a gradual process and not instant. We shared beautiful chemistry on screen, which eventually transformed into real chemistry. Unknowingly, we are similar to our characters — Shiva and Raavi. We would joke about how it would be so chaotic or difficult to play Shiva-Raavi in real life because they are so different and yet, we grew fond of each other over time. And finally, I found that there was more to our connection. Our bond strengthened when we shot through the second lockdown away from our families in Bikaner.”

Also read- Pandya Store star Alice Kaushik reveals how Kanwar Dhillon proposed to her during lockdown