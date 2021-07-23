Reality show winner Ashutosh Kaushik moves Delhi HC; Invokes ‘Right to be forgotten’

In an unfortunate turn of events, the winner of two reality shows Ashutosh Kaushik has moved to the Delhi High Court and sought removal of all posts, videos, articles about him under the 'Right to be Forgotten.' He had won the fifth season of MTV Roadies in 2007 and the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008. In his plea, he has stated that he had suffered 'psychological pain' for acts that he had committed a decade ago. As reported he has even stated that the recorded videos, photos, articles of the same are available on various search engines/ online platforms furthering his agony.

Hearing his petition, Justice Palli issued notice to the ministry of information and broadcasting, Google LLC, Press Council of India, and Electronic Media Monitoring Centre to respond to this within four weeks. The court has listed the matter for further hearing in December. It is worth mentioning here that in 2009 the actor was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and not wearing a helmet.

However, amid this let’s discuss what is Right To Be Forgotten? It enables a person to silence the past events of his life that are no longer occurring. It is in sync with the right to privacy, which was hailed by the Supreme Court as an integral part of Article 21 (Right to life) of the Constitution. But in India, there is no such provision till now.

But Section 20 of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 says that an individual has the right to restrict or prevent the disclosure of their personal data under certain conditions, including when such data has served the purpose for which it was collected or is no longer necessary for the purpose. This Bill is yet to become law.

