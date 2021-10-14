Reality Shows TRP Report: Bigg Boss 15 tops the chart, Dance Deewane enters top 5

Every week, the TRP report of the show is released and this week's reality show reports have been released. Currently, every channel is showing reality shows and they are also loved by the audience. Recently, the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has started and in the first week only, contestants were seen fighting over numerous issues. And it is one of the most-watched content too. This week, the Salman Khan hosted show got some amazing numbers and is at the number one position.

The show has got good numbers. This year’s theme is jungle theme and contestants are divided into two teams—Gharwasis and Junglewasis. Apart from this, Miesha and Ieshaan are taking all attention currently. Their special moments in the show are becoming the talk of the town.

Super Dancer is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu. This is a dance reality show where every week, Bollywood celebrities come to encourage the contestants. It is in the second position. And now, the show is also heading towards the finale. Well, due to the actress, the show was in the headlines as she was missing from the shoot for few weeks after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested. He was released on September 21 after spending two months in jail.

The famous comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show is in the third position. The show has returned with the second season on public demand. The show has also got good numbers.

Bigg Boss weekday is Sunday Ka Vaar where Salman Khan has been seen schooling contestants for their behaviour around the week. He even praises some but he makes them realize what they have been doing in that whole week. It is in the fourth position.

Dance Deewane is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande. The show has grabbed the fifth position.

