Rekha becomes emotional by the heartfelt performance of contestant Sawai Bhatt on the sets of Indian Idol 12

The upcoming episode of the top singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will be an emotional rollercoaster as Rekha will get emotional over the heart touching performance of contestant Sawai Bhatt.

Indian Idol is one of the oldest and most loved singing reality shows of India, and now the show has reached its 12th season. This season is surely a star-studded one, with its celebrity judges and popular guests on the show. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the presence of the charming actress .

The episode will be a memorable one, which will be studded with a high amount of entertainment, emotion, singing, and enjoyment.

In the episode, the performance of the singer Sawai Bhatt on the song Lambi Judai is spectacular and heart-melting. Everyone present on the set of the show became emotional by his performance. His performance even touched the heart of the actress Rekha, who became emotional on hearing the song. After the comments by the judges, the evergreen actress Rekha said to Sawai Bhatt that she felt emotionally touched by the song and he is an exceptional vocalist. But he has a special singing skill of touching people’s heart with his voice.

Sawai became teary-eyed on hearing such heartfelt appreciation from the actress, and she wiped his tears. She further told him that she knows that his favorite cuisine is Paneer sabzi, so she made it to her home and brought it for her. She even fed Sawai with her hands. This moment was the most beautiful moment for the contestant of the show as he received immense love as well as appreciation from the veteran actress Rekha.

The show will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 PM this weekend.

