Rekha plays tabla on Vishal Dadlani's bald head, Latter feels blessed; SEE PICS

The set of Indian Idol 12 was graced by the presence of actress Rekha, who did a sneak attack on judge Vishal Dadlani. He shared a post talking about the experience.

The veteran actress and spectacularly expressive dancer, , recently graced the sets of Indian Idol 12. The actress was a guest in the most popular singing reality show on Indian TV sets, Indian Idol. It is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. In the episode, the actress Rekha was entertained by numerous marvelous musical performances. Though further details of the show are not out yet, one of the judges, Vishal Dadlani, recently shared pictures of himself and Rekha Ji on his social media, which is going viral. The new post shared by the music composer shows Rekha Ji doing a sneak attack on him as she plays tabla on his bald head. The picture shows that the actress was enjoying herself immensely on the sets of the show. Vishal Dadlani was immensely pleased with being blessed by Rekha Ji, and he also shared that he loved the fact that she addressed him as Vishu Ji on numerous occasions on the show. He expressed that he is a fan of her deep voice. He also added that given a chance, he would love to dance with the most expressive dancer he has ever met.

He wrote in the caption-

Surreal day! Swipe!!

1. The legendary #Rekha Ji pulled off a sneak-attack and surprised me with a gentle tabla-roll on my head.

2. Chance mila toh...of course I'mma dance with the most expressive dancer ever.

(She also called me Vishu-ji all day! That deep voice, though...uff!)

This was just a part of the immense fun that the actor had on the show, the rest of the entertainment will be unveiled in the upcoming episode.

