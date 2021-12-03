Rekha stuns as she attends Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma's reception; PICS

The adorable couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma from the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got married on 30th December. They hosted their reception party for the friends and family yesterday in Mumbai. Along with other guests of the party, there was presence of a special guest, which was a huge surprise for the couple. Veteran actress Rekha was seen congratulating the couple in the party.

In the pictures and videos shared by the fans of the couple, Rekha is seen wishing the couple and she also gave them a wedding gift. She was seen sporting her signature Kanjeevaram golden saree. As soon as she came near the stage, Neil and Aishwarya both rushed to welcome her and the actress hugged and gave her blessings to the newlyweds.

See posts here-

In one of the videos shared on social media, Neil and Aishwarya are seen absolutely overwhelmed by Rekha's presence at their reception. The Silsila actress was seen talking with the couple on stage and also clicked pictures with Neil and Aishwarya's families, as well as other actors from the industry. For the uninitiated, the introduction promo of the television show featured Rekha in it.

Neil and Aishwarya both opted for blue for their reception party. While Neil wore a blue jodhpuri attire and looked dapper, Aishwarya looked beautiful in a sea blue grown. Neil and Aishwarya had a traditional wedding where Aishwarya wore a 'bandhani' print red and white lehenga with the symbol of 'swastik' engraved on her blouse. Neil Bhatt looked the perfect groom in a white dhoti and kurta with a red turban matching with Aishwarya's lehenga, and a deep red shawl.

Neil and Aishwarya's co-stars Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Sneha Bhavsar, Mridul Kumar, Sailesh Datar amongst others attended the function.



