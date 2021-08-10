Remembering Pratyusha Banerjee: Memorable shows of late actress you can watch on her birth anniversary

Popular television late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who shot to fame with her role of Anandi in the hit show Balika Vadhu, left everyone in shock with her sudden demise. She was very young when she left for her heavenly abode. The Jamshedpur-born actress had managed to win applause from the viewers with her performance. She had an immense fan following but Balika Vadhu was not her debut show. She started her acting career with a supporting role in the show Rakt Sambandh.

She also played the role of Vaani (best friend of ) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. Late actress Pratyusha decided to quit Balika Vadhu and then participate in Jhalak Dikkhla Ja's season 5 where again she backed out due to health reasons. Post that, she was also seen in Bigg Boss 7 where she grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her controversial and unusual behaviour. She and Kamya Punjabi were seen as good friends in the show.

The actress passed away in 2016. Today, on her birth anniversary, we have brought shows of the actress which you can see:

Balika Vadhu season 1:

The makers of the show have already released the promo for the second season. It is starting today. However, ahead of the second season, actress’s fans can watch season 1 which focused on child marriage which is very much prevalent in our society. In the show, she had essayed the role of young Anandi. Sidharth Shukla was also part of the show.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya:

It is an Indian television drama series that was aired on Zing. It had 10 seasons in total which were hosted by different actors. Season 1–4 was hosted by Surbhi Jyoti, Parth Samthaan, and Meiyang Chang. Season 5 was hosted by Smriti Kalra. Season 6 was hosted by Karan Kundra. Season 7 was hosted by Siddharth Gupta and Niti Taylor. Season 8 was hosted by Shaleen Malhotra, Abhishek Mallik, and Arjit Taneja. Season 9 was hosted by Prince Narula. Pratyusha played the role of a young girl with big aspirations. Her role was appreciated by fans.

Hum Hain Na:

The show starred Pratyusha Banerjee and Kanwar Dhillon in the lead role. The show was set in Varanasi and shows how a struggle of a man who wants to fulfill the wishes of his family.

Sasural Simar Ka:

She played the role of Dayan Mohini in the show. The actress was for a brief time in the show. However, she later walked out of the show. Dipika Kakar was seen in the lead role.

