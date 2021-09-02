Remembering Sidharth Shukla: A look back at the late actor's memorable photos over the years

Famed TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away aged 40 on September 2. Known for his charming persona and acting mettle, the actor's passing has left his fans as well as friends from the industry in deep sorrow. From starring in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside and to participating in reality shows such Bigg Boss 13 and Dance Deewane 3, Sidharth did it all and managed to leave his fans impressed every time he appeared on the screen.

Amid the shocking news of his tragic death, we cherish the moments where he made everyone smile and entertain with his talents. From his effortless red carpet style to his memorable camaraderie with his industry colleagues, the warm energy that Sidharth brought will be dearly missed. It still remains a memorable moment for his fans when he emerged as a winner on Bigg Boss 13.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's memorable moments:

Sidharth was known for being an absolute sport when it came to taking on any challenge and his TV and film career is proof of that. While we grieve for the actor's sudden loss, we also take a moment to remember him for all the contributions he made in his amazing career.

In this time of difficulty, our heart goes out to Sidharth's family and fans. In a short while, the actor left us with plenty of memories and we will continue to celebrate him and his talent for years to come.

