Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 close friends of the actor from TV industry

Sushant Singh Rajput was a true friend and on his death anniversary, we bring you pictures of the actor with his best buddies in the television industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors in the TV industry and Bollywood. He holds a special place in his fans' hearts who love his performances in TV shows and movies. Sushant was a remarkable actor who left an impact on his fans' hearts with his fine acting skills, great on-screen presence, and aura. His tragic demise left everyone in a state of grief and shock. The actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020. To date, he is missed by everyone from the industry, and it is no doubt that his ardent fans miss him the most.

Sushant used to carry a contagious smile that would always light up any place he went. The actor started his career in the TV industry and his first show was Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Sushant was loved by the audience, and seeing his potential, he was offered the lead role in the show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. As the show progressed, Sushant became quite popular in the TV industry. He worked in few other TV shows and later on, moved to try his luck in movies.

Apart from acting in the shows, he also formed great friendships with numerous TV actors. He was a very jovial and caring person. Undoubtedly, he was also a complete entertainer and people loved his company. Though he had a long list of friends in the TV industry, here are some of the Sushant's close friends-

Mahesh Shetty was one of the closest friends of the actor and he had shared a picture of them enjoying a bike ride. He wrote in the caption, “So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!”

shared a picture of the fun times they had together.

Krystle D’souza shared a cute post in which they can be seen hugging each other. She wrote, “Since 2008 you protected me like your own. I wish I could do the same”

Arti Singh shared a picture of him having fun with a bunch of his friends, as she wrote, “No words left.... why .. we will miss you so much.. all of us .. not done sushant. U only and only showed love .. we needed more of you ..”

Bigg Boss 13 fame , who shared a great connection with the actor, shared a sweet picture with him and captioned it as, “Sush!! Not fair.. Sucha talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend.. it’s a personal loss”

