Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: The actor's inspiring journey from small screen to 70 mm screen

Sushant Singh Rajput will be remembered as one of the finest actors of Bollywood. The actor had proved his mettle in both television and film industry.

A year back Bollywood fraternity and fans across the country mourned the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor, who left a mark on the audiences with his performances, left for the heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. He had acted in numberous films and garnered a lot of praise for his acting skills. Before starting his Bollywood journey, Sushant had worked in the television industry. His iconic character of Manav from Pavitra Rishta is remembered till date by ardent fans.

The late actor was brilliant in academics and had enrolled for Engineering in Delhi Technological University, but dropped out to pursue acting. He was also a good dancer and had worked as a background dancer too for Shiamak Davar. He was also a part of dance reality shows Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. Ekta Kapoor gave him his first major break in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta. Ankita Lokhande was paired opposite him. His performance as the lead character Manav Deshmukh was highly appreciated, which made him a household name. He won several television awards for his role.

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che'. His role as a Cricket Coach was lauded by critics. He had shared the screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in it. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 'The 3 Mistakes of My life'. Then, he was seen in YRF's Shuddh Desi Romance alongside actors and Vaani Kapoor. His film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! also did decent business at the Box office.

Later, he was seen in PK with and . His career took a turn when the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released which was a biopic based on the former Indian cricket captain's life. The film was not only loved by his fans and critics but also became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2016. He was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the Neeraj Pandey directorial.

Then, he was seen in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan. In 2019, the actor was seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore' along with , Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The film dealt with the importance of mental health and its implications on one's life. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial starring Sushant opposite Jacqueline Fernandez had released on an OTT platform. His last film Dil Bechara was also released as a web movie due to the lockdown.

Also Read: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 close friends of the actor from TV industry

Share your comment ×