Remix turns 17: Karan Wahi’s reunion & throwback PICS with show’s cast will take you down memory lane

by Priyakshi   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021
   
Popular youth television show Remix has turned 17 and boy, we feel old! Some time back, actor Karan Wahi took to his Instagram space and dropped some wonderful pictures from the cast reunion, as well as throwback pictures from the times when the show aired on television screens and they are bound to make you feel nostalgic. For the unversed, Remix was a youth television show about four teenagers and students of Maurya High - Tia (Shweta Gulati), Yuvraj (Raj Singh Arora), Anvesha (Priya Wal), and Ranveer (Karan Wahi). ‘Remix’ was the name of their music band. 

A few moments back today, Karan Wahi took to his Instagram handle and posted a slew of pictures featuring the people involved in the series. The first two pictures are from the reunion, where one can see Karan, Shweta, Raj, and Priya sitting together and smiling at the camera along with the other cast members and the show’s producers, Goldie Behl and Shrishti Arya. The next few photographs were major throwbacks back to the days of the show, where Karan and the other actors can be seen chilling on the sets. Sharing these pictures on the gram, Karan captioned the post with, “Happy Birthday REMIX #17 #remix Thankyou @goldiebehl @srishtibehlarya”. 

Take a look: 

As soon as Karan posted the pictures, fans of the show were overcome with a rush of nostalgia. One fan wrote, “So beautiful… One of the memories from my childhood #remix”. Another fan even wrote a part of the show’s title track in the comment. It read, “I so miss Remix… Remix hai sara jaha..love you guys”. A third one said, “Omg….U ppl were a part of my everyday routine..I loved ur show so much..Happy birthday Remix”. 

Remix first aired on the television channel Star One on November 1st, 2004, and ran for two years until 2006.

Credits: Karan Wahi/ Instagram


