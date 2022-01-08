Remo D’Souza to judge DID Li’l Masters Season 5, says 'Coming back for the 5th season is surreal'

DID Li’l Masters has been among the most popular shows on the television screens. Now the show has returned with its new season, in which the audience will be introduced to some exceptional and highly talented young dancers. The upcoming dance reality show DID Li’l Masters Season 5 will be judged by renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza.

Remo D’Souza is back on the show and he is one of the first judges to have been roped in onto the panel of judges. Sharing his excitement and happiness for judging the show, he told the Pinkvilla Team, “DID Li’l Masters not only provides a national platform for the youngest talent in our country to showcase their dancing skills but also further polishes their skills and helps them grow as performing artists. It’s an honor and absolute pleasure to be a part of this show because these young kids truly inspire me to the core. I remember making my debut with Dance India Dance season 1 and being a mentor to the talent of this iconic show for several years. Now, coming back for the 5th season of DID Li’l Masters is surreal and I can’t wait to start shooting. I want all the contestants to dance their hearts out because it is their passion for dance that will help them make a place for themselves in the industry.”

The audition for DID Li’l Masters Season 5 starts in January 2022 and will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Guwahati, Vadodara, and Pune. Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li’l Master. Each contestant will be guided by four skippers, who will assist these young dancers to learn, grow and impress the audience.



