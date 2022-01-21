Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle mourns the loss of her brother Jason Watkins: ‘Sleep in peace Jayboy’

In an unfortunate turn of events, Choreographer Remo D’Souza ’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins passed away on Thursday, January 20. Media reports suggest that Remo and his wife Lizelle were in Goa when the tragic incident took place. Now, in a heartbreaking post, Lizelle mourned the untimely loss of her brother. She prayed for her brother to ‘sleep in peace’ with her mom, who previously transitioned to heavenly abode. In her emotional letter, Lizelle expressed, “Good bye jayboy rest in peace …….. I know u in peace with mom where u always wanted to be ……. I am at peace thinking that atleast I could fulfill this wish of yours to lay with her…… I love u both and I know u both will be watching over me and the boys I love you brother.” She continued, “Sleep in Peace Jayboy…. Atlast you even got this stubbornness of urs fulfilled…This world couldn’t keep u and mom apart too long…Am sure Jesus will bring you back in a better world….And I pray that urs and mums bond always be intact…. I love u both.”

Yesterday, even Remo D’Souza grieved the massive loss of her brother-in-law stating, “You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace. REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins.” Remo’s Lizelle is still trying to come to terms with the tragic incident. On Thursday evening, Lizelle also shared a slew of photos of Jason. In one story she wrote, “Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u.” In another she articulated, “M sorry mum I failed u”.

Speaking of the death, an investigation is still underway. As per reports, Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law was also in the movie business and assisted the choreographer for his movie ventures.

