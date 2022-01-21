Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle mourns the loss of her brother Jason Watkins: ‘Sleep in peace Jayboy’
In her emotional letter, Lizelle expressed, “Good bye jayboy rest in peace …….. I know u in peace with mom where u always wanted to be ……. I am at peace thinking that atleast I could fulfill this wish of yours to lay with her…… I love u both and I know u both will be watching over me and the boys I love you brother.” She continued, “Sleep in Peace Jayboy…. Atlast you even got this stubbornness of urs fulfilled…This world couldn’t keep u and mom apart too long…Am sure Jesus will bring you back in a better world….And I pray that urs and mums bond always be intact…. I love u both.”
Yesterday, even Remo D’Souza grieved the massive loss of her brother-in-law stating, “You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace. REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins.” Remo’s Lizelle is still trying to come to terms with the tragic incident. On Thursday evening, Lizelle also shared a slew of photos of Jason. In one story she wrote, “Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u.” In another she articulated, “M sorry mum I failed u”.
Speaking of the death, an investigation is still underway. As per reports, Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law was also in the movie business and assisted the choreographer for his movie ventures.
