Remo D’Souza shows his 'strength' as he poses in hospital post suffering heart attack; Aamir Ali shares PHOTOS

Aamir Ali took to his social media handle to share pictures with Remo Dsouza from the hospital and gave an update on the ace choreographer's health. Take a look.
Remo D'Souza recently suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The sudden deterioration in Remo's health sent shockwaves across. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai on December 11 (Friday) after he suffered a heart attack. The ace choreographer-filmmaker underwent angioplasty while in ICU. The following day, Remo's wife Lizelle hinted gave an update on Remo's health. She hinted that he is on he is slowly and steadily recovering. 

Now, in the latest, Remo's good friend Aamir Ali has assured fans that Remo is on the path of recovery and is completely fine. The actor shared some pictures with Remo from the hospital room post his surgery. In the selfies, Remo is striking a heroic pose as he shows his strength. Aamir expressed, 'My brother is back' as he hailed Remo for being the 'strongest.' Within moments, Aamir's post caught everyone's attention. From fans to peers from the industry, everyone was happy to see Remo's speedy recovery. Ravi Dubey, Mouni Roy, Dalljiet Kaur, and Vikaas Kalantri commented on Aamir's post, as they sent love to Remo.   

Take a look at Aamir's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, and several other celebrities had wished Remo a speedy recovery on social media. Salman Yusuff Khan, Shraddha Kapoor had visited Remo in the hospital to check on his health. While Remo has choreographed many songs for movies, he has helmed films like F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, A Flying Jatt, and Race 3. He has also donned the judges' hat for dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and Dance Plus. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: THIS is what Remo D’Souza’s is up to in the hospital as he recovers after suffering a heart attack

Credits :Aamir Ali's Instagram

