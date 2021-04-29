Remo D'Souza, Farah Khan & Geeta Kapur raise entertainment quotient with their dance moves on 'Munni Badnaam'

The upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4 will be full of entertainment as the best choreographers of India showcase their moves on 'Munni Badnaam'.

When we talk about power-packed performances and full-on entertainment, then the only reality show that crosses our mind is Super Dancer – Chapter 4. As the participants showcase their pool of talent on the dance floor, it surely blows away the minds of the audience and judges. But the entertainment will be skyrocketing this weekend as the judges of the show will be shaking legs with the special guests of the show, Remo D'Souza, and Farah Khan. The upcoming episode of the show will make the audience groove as judge Geeta Kapur will be matching steps with her mentor and idol Farah Khan on the steps of the Munni Badnaam.

The peppy song Munni Badnaam was a huge hit with its release. It was originally choreographed by Farah Khan and based on the gorgeous dancer-actor . With the song playing on the show, there was an impromptu dance sequence as the three of them had a great time together. The contestants and mentors of the show were extremely happy to witness such a moment on the Indian television sets, seeing Geeta Kapur dance along with her mentor Farah on the stage.

Geeta and Farah performed some excellent dance steps and Remo also danced with them in the center of the stage. He also performed the signature steps of the song for entertaining everyone. The ambiance became full of excitement and energy as all the super dancers also came on the floor and starting dancing along with them. There was also a fun sequence by the duo hosts and 'Mama' Paritosh Tripathi.

Paritosh Tripathi seemed to have enjoyed a moment a lot as he said that it is a wonderful and memorable moment when the top choreographers of the industry have come together on one stage and danced together on the stage. The show will be aired on Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

