Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins passes away at his residence; Report

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins has passed away today 20 January. He was found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar. Post his death, his sister Lizelle D'Souza shared his photograph on her Instagram Stories. She is unable to come to terms with the sudden demise of Jason Watkins.

She shared few pictures of Jason Watkins, as she wrote, 'Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u'. She also shared a picture of him with her mother and wrote, “M sorry mum I failed u”.

See her posts here-

A close friend of the family confirmed the news of Watkins demise to ETimes. A medical officer told ETimes that Jason was brought to Cooper hospital. The Oshiwara Police are conducting the necessary legal procedure.

Remo and Lizelle are currently in Goa where they had gone to attend a wedding.

Jason Watkins had been working in the film industry for quite a few years. He worked as an assistant director on all the projects of Remo D'Souza.



