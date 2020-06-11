Renuka Shahane posts a plea for help as friend Nupur Alankar struggles with financial crisis

As television actress Nupur Alankar is facing financial distress, her friend Renuka Shahane has made a plea for monetary help on her behalf on social media.

The COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have affected several lives across the nation and the situation is no different in the showbiz world. With the industry witnessing a complete shutdown for over two months, several artists have been facing a financial crisis due to lack of work. Television actress Nupur Alankar, who was seen in shows like Swaragini, Tantra and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Bar Phir, is also having a tough time meeting her ends and has been seeking financial aid these days.

Nupur had lost her savings in the Pune & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapse in 2019. Besides, she has an ailing mother who needs immediate medical attention. And while the COVID 19 lockdown has worsened the situation, she is in dire need of financial need. Lending a helping hand to Nupur, her friend Renuka Shahane has posted a plea for help on social media and has asked people to help her.

She wrote, "A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money, unfortunately, being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch. Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practising alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown that work has stopped. Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother's account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Trust me when I say that Nupur is the last person who would ask for help unless she was pushed to the brink. Thank You.”

Overwhelmed with Renuka’s kind gesture, Nupur replied on the post expressing her gratitude towards the Hum Aapke Hain Koun star. She wrote, “Thanks is too less to Express how I feel about you replying every message with such dedication Renuka Shahane. Friend Angel.”

To note, she isn’t the first television actor who has sought financial help. Earlier, Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer had also shared a heartbreaking video of himself pleading for financial help.

