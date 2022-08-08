Report: Arjun Bijlani approached to replace Rannvijay Singha as host for Splitsvilla?

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show and has been the most popular show that aired on MTV India. The first season of Splitsvilla was hosted by Rannvijay Singha but in the second season, Nikhil Chinapa

stepped into his shoes, and hosted the show from season 2 to season 7. Rannvijay again returned to the show in the 8th season and hosted from season 8 to season 13 of Splitsvilla. Now, as per the latest reports, a new season of the show is all set to launch on the television screens.

As per Tellychakkar's new post, it is said that Rannvijay Singha who was a host of Splitsvilla for many seasons, will no longer be seen in the upcoming season of the show. In fact, it is reported that Arjun Bijlani has been approached to step in as the host for the upcoming season of the show. The caption of this post read, "As per reports #rannvijaysingha would no longer be a part of #splitsvilla and #arjunbijlani has been approached for hosting". However, there is still no confirmation on the same.

About the show:

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that revolved around young boys and girls trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa, where they are detached from the real world. It is a hunt for love, where boys and girls compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a girl and a boy are crowned the winners of Splitsvilla. Each season comes with a new concept. The last season, Splitsvilla 13 was hosted by Sunny leone and Ranvijay Singha, and Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput were crowned as the winners of the season.

Speaking about Arjun Bijlani, the actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

