Report: Mahhi Vij's temporary cook threatens to stab her; Actress says 'Scared for my family’s safety'

Content Warning: The following article mentions violence, abuse, etc. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are prominent names in the entertainment industry and are one of the most cherished couples in the Television sector. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to an adorable daughter Tara. Mahhi and Jay both have an active presence on their respective social media handles and their Instagram account are flooded with their adorable moments with their daughter Tara. In a sudden turn of events, Mahhi and Jay recently faced a shocking incident in their lives as they were threatened by their temporary cook to be stabbed by 'Khanjar'. Mahhi had tweeted about the incident but later the actress deleted her tweets.

Now, in a chat with ETimes, Mahhi Vij spoke about the shocking incident of getting threatening messages from their temporary cook. The actress shared that the nanny had spotted their cook stealing after which he was alerted. She further shared that it had just been three days since she was aware of her temporary cook stealing things. However, after knowing about his behaviour, Jay wanted to settle the bill so that the cook would be gone from their house. But then, the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month and when Jay tried to reason out, he threatened them by saying that he would get '200 Biharis' and started hurling abuses.

Soon after this, Jay and Mahhi rushed to the police station and reported about him as they were scared for their daughter Tara. Despite knowing that Mahhi and Jay are at the police station, their cook constantly called the actress and used filthy language. In a now-deleted tweet, Mahhi had written, “Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. Wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe.” After this, Mahhi was terrified. The actress also expressed her disappointment because she heard that the cook will be out on bail. She shared that what if he targets them after getting out of jail.

Mahhi further revealed that they had got the cook on a friend’s recommendation and he pleaded to get hired for his family’s sake. Mahhi said that he asked for payment that was out of their budget but then agreed to what they wanted to pay. However, she never expected him to be like that.

On the professional front, Mahhi became a household name after her stint in daily soaps such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Laal Ishq, Shubh Kadam, etc.

